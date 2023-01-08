Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target at $1,717.50

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,717.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $250.00 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $486.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $214.36.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

