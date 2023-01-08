Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $5.27

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.37 on Thursday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $137.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

