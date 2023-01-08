Brokerages Set Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price at $21.50

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.60) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Valeo from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Valeo Stock Up 3.2 %

Valeo stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

