Brokers Set Expectations for BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $793.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.75.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $8,673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,994 shares of company stock worth $2,121,830. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.