Brookfield (NYSE:BN) vs. Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Brookfield and Gyrodyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield and Gyrodyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. Given Brookfield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield and Gyrodyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.69 $3.97 billion $2.05 16.23 Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne.

Summary

Brookfield beats Gyrodyne on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

About Gyrodyne

(Get Rating)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

