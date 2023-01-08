Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.
About Brookfield Property Partners
