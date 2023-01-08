Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

