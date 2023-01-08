Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BBW stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,034 shares in the company, valued at $29,014,740.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $90,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $387,885.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,034 shares in the company, valued at $29,014,740.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,708 shares of company stock worth $5,446,563. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

