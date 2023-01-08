Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Critical Analysis

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $206.22 million 2.59 $52.14 million $2.22 9.57 MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.78 $61.70 million $2.73 7.80

MetroCity Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Business First Bancshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Business First Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 20.85% 11.94% 0.99% MetroCity Bankshares 43.93% 21.96% 2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Business First Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Business First Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Business First Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary services and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. As of March 01, 2022, it operates approximately 48 full-service banking centers and three loan production offices across Louisiana, and in the Dallas and Houston markets. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

