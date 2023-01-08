C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

