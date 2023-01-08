Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $75,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 930,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 510.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,613,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cactus by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,427,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 393,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

WHD opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

