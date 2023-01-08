Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $367.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $630.89. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

