Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications stock opened at $367.73 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $630.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

