Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.