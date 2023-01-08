Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,157 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

