Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 902 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

