Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Clearfield by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Clearfield by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

