CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at UBS Group

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.00.

CME Group stock opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average is $186.36.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

