CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.27% of CNH Industrial worth $41,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

