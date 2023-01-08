Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,747 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.