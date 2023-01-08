Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.