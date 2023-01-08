Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

