Comparing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and EngageSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $281.40 million 7.57 -$107.46 million ($1.52) -15.58 EngageSmart $216.28 million 13.05 -$8.97 million $0.08 213.15

EngageSmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EngageSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EngageSmart has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -38.11% -47.15% -15.13% EngageSmart 5.24% 2.71% 2.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PagerDuty and EngageSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 2 9 0 2.82 EngageSmart 0 0 4 1 3.20

PagerDuty currently has a consensus price target of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.39%. EngageSmart has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.69%. Given EngageSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Summary

EngageSmart beats PagerDuty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.