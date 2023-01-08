Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.45.
In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 106,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
