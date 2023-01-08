Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 106,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

