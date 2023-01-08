Contrasting Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) & Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -31.14% -264.62% -11.39% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Membership Collective Group and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.86, suggesting a potential upside of 58.00%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Atour Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.45 -$265.39 million ($1.38) -3.14 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 7.47 $21.66 million N/A N/A

Atour Lifestyle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Membership Collective Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.