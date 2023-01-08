Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 5.59% 1.40% 0.54% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 145.60% 11.31% 6.99%

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Global Net Lease and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.48 $11.37 million N/A N/A Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 10.65 $1.05 billion $7.54 6.96

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Net Lease and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

