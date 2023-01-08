Contrasting Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Reborn Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.51 -$43.91 million ($0.28) -2.53 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.10 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

Reborn Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -22.01% N/A -30.46% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares LiveOne and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveOne and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveOne currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 358.52%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 586.56%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than LiveOne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats LiveOne on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

