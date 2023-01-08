Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) vs. Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) Head to Head Contrast

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) and Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporación América Airports has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fuse Science and Corporación América Airports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación América Airports 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Corporación América Airports has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential downside of 25.68%. Given Corporación América Airports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación América Airports is more favorable than Fuse Science.

This table compares Fuse Science and Corporación América Airports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Corporación América Airports 10.85% 17.53% 3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Corporación América Airports shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuse Science and Corporación América Airports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corporación América Airports $706.90 million 2.11 -$117.75 million $0.81 11.30

Fuse Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporación América Airports.

Summary

Corporación América Airports beats Fuse Science on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuse Science

(Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Rating)

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.