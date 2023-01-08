Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Insider Transactions at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.