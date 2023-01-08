Covestro AG to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COVTY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($53.19) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($42.55) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($39.36) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Covestro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

