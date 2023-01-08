Critical Contrast: Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 9.98 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -23.50

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -100.45%

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats Entrée Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

