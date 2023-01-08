Critical Survey: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) vs. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vista Energy and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 83.99%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Earthstone Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 1.99 $50.65 million $2.34 6.29 Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 4.45 $35.48 million $3.59 3.72

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10% Earthstone Energy 26.98% 30.55% 17.35%

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Vista Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.