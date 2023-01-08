CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.83.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

