Cwm LLC Buys 16,246 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 85,505.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

NYSE GTLS opened at $121.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

