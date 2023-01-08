Cwm LLC Buys 36,890 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.8% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.3% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

