Cwm LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CATH opened at $47.16 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

