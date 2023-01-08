Cwm LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

