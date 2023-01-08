Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $109.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

