Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,754,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $185.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
