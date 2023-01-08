Cwm LLC Purchases 783 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $109.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

