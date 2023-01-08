Cwm LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Inari Medical worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,817,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,564,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical Trading Up 5.9 %

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $632,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $632,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,394,280. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.