Cwm LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

