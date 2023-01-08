Cwm LLC Sells 5,754 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 501,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 340,671 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.14 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,142.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

