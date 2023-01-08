Cwm LLC Sells 8,742 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

