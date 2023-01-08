Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DARE. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.17. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 29.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 57.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

