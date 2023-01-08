Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jonestrading

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jonestrading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.