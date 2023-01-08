Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.