Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $37.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

