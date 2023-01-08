Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.