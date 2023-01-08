Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of Devon Energy worth $78,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,142,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,321,000 after acquiring an additional 87,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

